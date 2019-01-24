  1. Features
  2. Love, Sarasota Style

Love Factually

Our Marriage Rates and Divorce Rates Are Falling. Why?

Fewer people are getting married today in part because fewer people are getting divorced.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 1/24/2019 at 9:49am Published in the February 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Image: Shutterstock

If you’re not getting as many wedding invitations in the mail these days, don’t be offended. It’s not that people don’t like you anymore. It’s that fewer and fewer people in Sarasota are getting married.

The marriage rate in Sarasota County (which is measured by how many wedding licenses are issued per 1,000 residents) has dropped over the past 40 years, dipping from 9.2 per 1,000 in 1977 to 7.3 in 2017. In Manatee County, the decline is even more pronounced. There, the rate has plummeted from 10.7 in 1977 to 6.4 in 2017. During that same timespan, the statewide rate has decreased from 10.1 to 8.

Those fall-offs are part of a broader national trend. For starters, young people are waiting longer to get married. The average age for women for a first-time marriage rose from 20 in 1960 to 28 last year; for men, the average age has gone up from 23 to 30. Young Americans also have less money. According to a Pew Research Center study, 69 percent of adults who have never been married say they don’t feel ready for marriage because they’re not financially stable.

Men and women in their 20s are also more likely to live with a partner without tying the knot, and women, who now rely less on men financially than in previous decades, are having more children outside of marriage. “It’s less stigmatized to have children outside of marriage and to have sexual relationships outside of marriage,” explains Constance Shehan, a professor of sociology and women’s studies at the University of Florida. “It was changing in the late 20th century and it’s even more pronounced now.”

Another factor: Fewer people are getting married today because fewer people are getting divorced. The divorce rate in Sarasota County has been cut in half over the past 40 years, dropping from 6.8 per 1,000 residents in 1977 to 3.4 in 2017. In Manatee County, the divorce rate has sunk from 6 per 1,000 in 1977 to 2.8 in 2017. During that same time frame, the statewide divorce rate has dropped from 7 to 3.7.

As people continue to wait until their late 20s or early 30s to get married for the first time, they have a greater “readiness for marriage,” says Shehan. “People have completed their education and they are probably now getting established in a career, so they have more financial stability than people who get married 10 years younger. A lot of it is maturity. You have a better sense of your own values. You know how to communicate with other people more effectively and you have more experience in close relationships.”

The speed at which people get remarried after a divorce has also slowed. “It used to be that people who got divorced would remarry within three years,” says Shehan. “That re-marriage rate has dropped significantly. A lot of divorced people who form new relationships don’t marry, even though they live with a partner.”

Divorce and marriage statistics are also closely tied to socioeconomic status, educational attainment and race, according to Shehan. Divorce rates are higher among Latinos and African-Americans than whites, and are higher among those who don’t have a college education and those less affluent. Among poor Americans, economic stress is a major factor in divorce, Shehan says.

Age also matters. The median age in Sarasota has ticked up over the past decade, from 50.7 in 2009 to 55.1 in 2017. In Manatee County, it’s increased from 44.3 in 2009 to 47.6 in 2017. Fewer young people means fewer marriages.

Might these trends reverse? Shehan says one trend to keep an eye on is what she calls “gray divorce.” The rate of divorce among people over 50 has been climbing, she says, often driven by couples who stay together until their children are grown and then split. Given our older population, that could affect our region more than others.

But even as marriage trends fluctuate, some things never change. According to one recent Pew survey, most Americans remain hopeless romantics. Nearly nine in 10 say they marry for love, well ahead of other factors like companionship, having children, financial stability or legal rights.

Filed under
relationships, love
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Love, Sarasota Style

Love in the Age of Tinder

Online dating is wildly popular—and despised.

Matchmaking Is Serious Business for Mimi Lee

Lee has been in the business of bringing together Sarasota’s singles for nearly a quarter century.

Five Local Couples Share How They Met

From high school sweethearts to a drive-thru romance, these stories are sure to warm your heart.

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

From the Editor

From the Editor: That's Entertainment

8:00am By Susan Burns

WEEKLY PLANNER

Culinary Tours, Chili Cook-Offs and More Local Dining Events

01/23/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Bottoms Up

Omega-3 Innovations Launches New Fish Oil Vials

01/23/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Eat This Now

Missed Out on Tickets to Forks & Corks' Grand Tasting? You Can Still Get in on the Fun With These Winemaker Events

01/22/2019 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival, A Taste of St. Armands and More Local Dining Events

01/16/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Friendly Competition

Art Battle Comes to Sarasota This Weekend

11:29am By Giulia Heyward

Limelight

Embracing Our Differences Luncheon

10:05am Photography by Lori Sax

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: Jan. 24-30

9:32am By Ilene Denton

Curious Coincidence

Florida Studio Theatre’s New Production Pairs a Character on the Autism Spectrum With an Actor Who Knows the Condition Firsthand

9:13am By Kay Kipling

Unity Awards 2019

Mary Braxton-Joseph Taps Into the Magic of Live Theater to Spark Cross-Cultural Connections

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Pictures of Paradise

The Exotic Art of Paul Gauguin Meets the Beauty of Selby Gardens in a New Show

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Stylin'!

Ringling College Students Rebrand an International Menswear Company

8:20am By Hannah Wallace

Ready for Love

Four Little Luxuries to Splurge on This Valentine's Day

8:00am By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Trend Report: All Things Neon

01/18/2019 By Heather Saba

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Wellness

Couple Opening Second Day Spa Franchise

01/09/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

On the Labyrinth Trail

Seven Sarasota Labyrinths for Meditating, Meandering and More

8:00am By Giulia Heyward

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Beautifully Renovated Laurel Park Bungalow

01/23/2019 By Robert Plunket

New hires

Real Estate Firm Names New Sales Associate, Marketing Director

01/22/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Drop in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

01/22/2019 By Staff

Real estate

New Home Staging Business Launches

01/21/2019 By Staff

Deals

Yacht Club Picks Construction Firm for $340,000 Renovation

01/17/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Set the Stage

Catering Captain Tracey McCammack on How to Make a Party Stand Out

11:42am Photography by Ilene Denton

Unity Awards 2019

Meet the Winners of Our 2019 Unity Awards

10:48am By Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Isaac Eger, Kay Kipling, Megan McDonald, and Ilene Denton Photography by Everett Dennison

True Romance

Love, Sarasota Style

10:37am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Looking for Love

Matchmaking Is Serious Business for Mimi Lee

10:33am By Cooper Levey-Baker

How We Met

Five Local Couples Share How They Met

10:25am By Staff

Politics

Lawmakers File Bills to Ban LGBT Discrimination in Employment and Housing

10:08am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Percentage of Americans Without Health Insurance Increases

9:23am By Staff

Unity Awards 2019

Claudia Baeza Gives Free Yoga Classes to Those Who Need Them Most

8:00am By Megan McDonald

Health care

Hospital Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Center

01/23/2019 By Staff

Bottoms Up

Omega-3 Innovations Launches New Fish Oil Vials

01/23/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Health

Teen Vaping Up in 2018

01/10/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe