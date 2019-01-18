  1. Fashion & Shopping
Trend Report: All Things Neon

Neon is having a moment. Fashion blogger Heather Saba investigates the origin of the trend and shares 15 neon pieces to add to your closet right now.

By Heather Saba 1/18/2019 at 12:09pm

Image: Heather Saba

For me, the month of January is all about transition. Transitioning to the new year, a new season of life, new goals, new aspirations—and, of course, transitioning to new fashions. I’m not sure why, but I struggle with fashion in January. Maybe it’s because the weather changes every day and I have no idea what season I’m dressing for. So instead, I’ve decided to spend the entire month in loungewear, while "studying" trends. 

Basically, I’ve just been wearing joggers, oversized tees and Uggs, watching Instagram, Twitter and all of my favorite fashion sites to see what cool people are into right now. I’ve been seeing a lot of the same trends roll over from last year—dad sneaks, middle parts, fanny packs (aka belt bags—but there is one trend that is notably taking off, and it’s neon green.

To be honest, I’m not a huge fan of neon. I wore my share of neon to some Pretty Lights, Big Gigantic and Bassnectar shows back in my college days—but that’s where I left it—back in 2012.

I’m not sure when this trend resurfaced and I’m not sure who started it. But I wanted to find out, and the first thing that came to mind was the Kardashians. 

I was catching up on some episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians a few weeks ago, and there was a scene where Kanye was styling Kim for the Louis Vuitton men’s fashion show in Paris. She was debating between two outfits, and he told her to wear a neon blue look. Honestly, I was surprised that this was coming from the neutrals/sweatsuits/socks-with-slides icon himself. 

That being said, I did just purchase a pair of neon zebra Yeezy’s for my husband Tim... and didn’t Kanye wear a bright neon vest on a glacier in Iceland while filming a music video a few years back?!

Image: Courtesy Photo

Oh, and how could I forget the neon Versace Kim wore to 2 Chainz’s wedding back in August?

Image: Courtesy Photo 

And the slew of neon garb the entire family has been wearing this past year?! 

Image: Courtesy Photo

So that’s it. Kanye loves neon. Maybe that’s where it resurfaced.

Also, maybe I should stop being so obsessed with the Kardashians. 

But of course, they aren’t the only fashion authorities promoting this neon color situation. In fact, it’s been making a statement in fashion shows throughout 2018. 

Image: Courtesy Photo

Becoming more and more fascinated with the emergence of all things neon, I took to Instagram to do some fashion-stalking. Of course, as I mentioned above, the Kardashians have been sporting neon for months. So I decided to search the ‘gram. I thought of a handful of my personal favorite fashion icons—the ones that do everything before it’s cool. When they wear something, I know I have to get on whatever trend it is ASAP. I searched one name after another and the same thing kept happening — I’d get to their page, barely scroll down and BOOM. There they were, wearing neon. In January.

NEON. It’s a thing, y’all.  

Image: Courtesy Photos

And I’m not sure what it is, but I'm thinking I like this new take on neon. Maybe I’m bored of loungewear and I’m ready for spring. Maybe the psychological phenomenon of familiarity came into play while I was working on this post. Maybe neon is a form of mind control… I’m not sure. I might, just might, be giving it a try.

So, now that the celebrities, style icons and street style mavens have fully embraced the neon trend, it’s about that time that we’ll be seeing it in wearable fashions at our favorite stores—and ultimately  in our wardrobes. Here are a few neon pieces I wouldn’t mind having in mine: 

 

