City Staff to Offer Update on 100 Percent Renewable Energy Pledge

Sarasota's sustainability department will offer an update on the city's 'Ready for 100' plan on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

By Staff 1/16/2019 at 12:21pm

Image: Shutterstock

Staffers in the City of Sarasota's sustainability department will offer an update on the city's renewable energy goals at a public meeting that runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. The main topic of the event will be the city's "Ready for 100" plan, which calls for the city to make its operations 100 percent renewable by 2030 and for the entire city to operate on renewable energy by 2045.

