Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 10-16

Air Supply Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Jan. 13

It’s a night of nostalgic pop when the ‘80s superstar duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock bring their hits like “All Out of Love” and “Dance with Me” to the Van Wezel.

Bucky Heard and Bill Medley Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Jan. 15

Have you “lost that loving feeling?” (Sorry, we couldn’t resist.) Bill Medley, the last original Righteous Brother—musical partner Bobby Hatfield died in 2003—brings rock ‘n’ roller Bucky Heard to the Van Wezel to sing the hits that made the Righteous Brothers superstars. Everybody now: “You’re my soul and my heart’s inspiration…”

Kate Hampton and David Breitbarth in A Doll’s House, Part 2. Image: John Revisky

Opening Jan. 16

Playwright Lucas Hnath’s comedic take on what happens after Henrik Ibsen’s housewife-turned-rebel Nora Helmer comes back home—nominated for eight 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Play—comes to the Asolo Rep stage through March 31.

Jan. 11-12

The Sarasota Orchestra Pops goes to the movies this season, with film screenings at the Van Wezel accompanied by live orchestral performances. First up: a screening of the recent hit film, La La Land, which won Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Harrison Bryan in Hand to God. Image: Matthew Holler

Opening Jan. 16

A shy, inquisitive teenager with a rogue puppet joins a Christian Puppet Ministry in a small Texas town. What could possibly go wrong? The “darkly delightful play” (The New York Times), winner of an Obie Award and five Tony nominations, opens Florida Studio Theatre’s 2019 Stage III series. In FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre through Feb. 8.

Tengyue Zhang Image: Courtesy Guitar Sarasota

Jan. 12

The young Chinese guitarist, winner of the 2017 Guitar Foundation of America’s International Concert Artists Competition, kicks off GuitarSarasota’s four-part international concert series.

Elizabeth Joy Roe and Greg Anderson Image: Lisa Marie Mazzucco

Jan. 14

Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe, hailed by the Miami Herald as “rock sgtars of the classical music world,” open the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers Series with an eclectic program that includes Brahms Sonata for Two Pianos and variations of a theme of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”