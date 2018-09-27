YMCA Opens New CrossFit Center

At the Sarasota YMCA's South Trail Performance CrossFit center Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

The Sarasota YMCA recently celebrated the grand opening of its South Trail Performance CrossFit location in Westfield Sarasota Square, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Fitness offerings theres include CrossFit (a strength and conditioning program that includes aerobic exercise, calisthenics and weightlifting), and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) small-group training.