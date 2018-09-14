  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Red Tide

Mote and NOAA Report Spike in Dolphin Deaths—and Red Tide is Likely to Blame

Forty-nine bottlenose dolphins have died in Southwest Florida since July 1.

By Jonathan Goodman 9/14/2018 at 4:21pm

The Mote Stranding Investigations Program is researching the unusually high amount of dolphin deaths in Southwest Florida, expectedly caused by the red tide.

Image: Shutterstock

In the last two month, deaths in Southwest Florida’s bottlenose dolphin population have spiked. Likely caused by the red tide, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has deemed this phenomenon an unusual mortality event. Mote Marine Laboratory has tested 10 dolphin remains for red tide neurotoxins—i.e., brevetoxins—and so far all results have come back positive.

Dr. Teri Rowles, coordinator for NOAA’s Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program, says, “There have been 49 bottlenose dolphins dead and one stranded alive from July 1 through September 3 in the affected counties. This is well above historic average for this time period and geographic area.”

On top of the dolphin fatalities, Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program has responded to calls concerning abnormally high amounts of stranded or deceased sea turtles and manatees. “Our team has been working hard, at nearly all hours, to recover dolphins and other marine animals affected by the Florida red tide bloom,” says Gretchen Lovewell, manager of Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program.

The Mote team has worked strenuously to retrieve marine animals poisoned by the red tide, such as the dolphins.

Image: Conor Goulding / Mote Marine Laboratory

At the same time, she says, Mote and its partners aim to learn from each animal they recover as quickly as possible. “A majority of the deceased dolphins we’ve examined so far had stomachs full of food,” she says. “A primary way that dolphins might be exposed to toxic levels of Florida red tide brevetoxins is through consumption of contaminated prey.”  

Mote and its partners are urging the public to report any sighting of a distressed or dead sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota and Manatee counties to Mote’s 24/7 Stranding Investigation Program at (941) 988-0212. Prepare to provide a detailed account of the animal’s appearance, and the behaviors it exhibits. Please take photos and videos if possible.

Filed under
Mote Marine Laboratory, red tide, dolphins
Show Comments

Related Content

First Aid

Mote and FIU Are Trying to Help Manatees Exposed to Toxic Red Tide

09/06/2018 By Megan McDonald

Environment

New Mote Study Tests Possibility of Mitigating Red Tide

06/26/2018 By Staff

A Whale of a Tale

Group of Whale Sharks Spotted Off Anna Maria Island

06/07/2018 By Megan McDonald

Female Factor

Erinn Muller is in a Race to Save Florida’s—and the World’s—Coral

06/27/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Retail

New Publix Opens

2:08pm By Staff

Weekly Planner

Taste of Downtown, 'Darwin Nights' Indie Market,and More Local Dining Events

09/12/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Drink

Wine Storage Facility Opens

09/07/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Jumbo Cupcake Eating Contest, First Fridays on Palm and More Local Dining Events

09/05/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Key Chorale Season Launches Oct. 27

10:13am By Kay Kipling

Row Your Boat

2018 World Rowing Masters Regatta Heading to Sarasota

09/13/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Sept. 13-19

09/13/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fin

Can We Save Video Renaissance’s Film Collection?

09/13/2018 By Isaac Eger

Review

WBTT Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin with a Show This Week Only

09/12/2018 By Kay Kipling

Nonprofits

Former YMCA Executive Joins Embracing Our Differences Board

09/11/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

IN THE GLOW

Marketing Maven Megan Greenberg Shares Her Beauty Routine

11:05am By Heather Dunhill

Coastal Creative

As Florida Struggles With Red Tide, Artist Brendan Coudal's New T-Shirts Remind Us Why We Love the Gulf

10:29am By Ashley Cooper

Mais Oui

French Beauty Tips from Third-Generation Expert Clémence von Mueffling

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Star Power

Crazy Rich Asians Star Victoria Loke Talks Fashion, Beauty and More

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Style

Downtown Barbershop Renovated

09/06/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Breaks Ground at Quay Sarasota

09/13/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Sarasota Agent Ranked Among Florida's Top Realtors

09/11/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lamb Manor, a Home With History in Ruskin

09/07/2018 By Robert Plunket

Artful Reads

Three New Books Highlight Architects with Sarasota Connections

09/07/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Engineering Firm Promotes One, Hires Two

09/06/2018 By Staff

Deals

Lakewood Ranch Office Building Sold for $7.4 Million

09/06/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Red Tide

Mote and NOAA Report Spike in Dolphin Deaths—and Red Tide is Likely to Blame

4:21pm By Jonathan Goodman

Construction

Builder Donates Recycled Condo Materials

2:32pm By Staff

Philanthropy

Foundation Names New Operations Manager

2:17pm By Staff

Coastal Creative

As Florida Struggles With Red Tide, Artist Brendan Coudal's New T-Shirts Remind Us Why We Love the Gulf

10:29am By Ashley Cooper

Services

New Pet Food Maker and Delivery Company Launches

09/13/2018 By Staff

Religion

Funeral Home Hires Rabbi for Jewish Outreach

09/13/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Recreation

New Dog Park Opens Monday

09/04/2018 By Staff

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Manufacturing

'Baby Box' Maker Wins National Small Business Award

09/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Eye Care Practice Hires Hearing Aid Specialist

09/04/2018 By Staff

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe