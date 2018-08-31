  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

In the Glow

Paris Bean, Co-Owner of the Green Bean Coffee House, Shares Her Clean Beauty Routine

Bean, who grew up in Maine, is a fan of natural beauty and DIY products.

By Heather Dunhill 8/31/2018 at 12:51pm

Paris Bean

Image: Courtesy Photo

Meet Paris Bean, co-owner of the Green Bean Coffee House and mommy-to-be. Hailing from Maine, this third-generation artist grew up in front of a camera modeling or behind a canvas painting. A self-declared "free range kid,” she grew up playing in the woods and attending a small Montessori school on Coonamessett Farm where, she says with a grin, "For math class we got to build a boat!"  Bean adds that she was raised with a lot of love and taught from an early age to respect and be kind to all living people and things. 

More than a decade ago, Paris settled into our fair city, bringing her sunshiny attitude and artful talents along with her. Today you can see much of Paris' artwork in the Green Bean Café, which draws many other creatives from Ringling College of Art and Design into her world.  

Here, get to know Paris from the inside out—she’s sharing her natural beauty tips, from home remedies to drugstore finds.   

Describe your morning makeup routine.

My mornings are natural and simple. My morning makeup is a very natural look: light mascara and a little bit of concealer under my eyes and on my chin/T-zone—both Maybelline. If I have any blemishes, I use an Elf powder. I never put anything on my cheeks; I love a natural blush. Lastly, my favorite lipstick is Revlon's Iced Mocha.  

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

My Gamgam [grandmother] is my spiritual mother. My favorite of her quotes is, “Don’t let anyone treat you like a paper plate, you are fine china” and “always be authentic to your truth.” I remember her telling me this when I needed healing and to remember my self-worth in my younger years. My other feel-good Gamgam advice is “sit still, close your eyes, and feel life!”

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

Meditation and yoga have been a giant blessing to my journey in this world. I am able to truly connect with my soul and Mother Earth. When I am vibrating at my highest, fully connected and my chakras are aligned, I am truly glowing. 

Any treatment that you outsource?

I treat myself to in-home prenatal massages.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

I love my evening skincare routine. I make my own facial scrubs with organic ingredients and essential oils; it’s very calming and relaxing. Lavender is my jam for evenings. Here's one of my go-to recipes: honey, lavender oil, tea tree oil, coconut oil, green tea leaves and pure cane sugar. Then just blend the amounts to your liking.  

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

Rose oil is my favorite! It’s always in my hair for a long lasting scent that fills the air with love. I love how calming it is; it truly makes you feel the love. 

What is the biggest beauty blunder most people make?

That women buy brand names for mascara while Maybelline does the same job for way less. There are lot of smaller companies—Elf being my favorite—whose prices range from $2-$7, and the coverage and quality is better than the ones that are super expensive. As women we are tricked into thinking we need to spend hundreds of dollars on our makeup. It's sad.

More women should….

More women should enhance their natural features, and work on their inner beauty—it truly shines through your skin and gives this wonderful glow that makeup could never do!

 

Filed under
in the glow
Show Comments
In this Article

Green Bean Coffee House

$ Breakfast/Brunch, Coffee and Tea 3521 Bradenton Road

You'll find a large selection of organic drinks and local foods at very affordable prices at the Green Bean Coffee House. The atmosphere is quaint and homey ...

Related Content

IN THE GLOW

Dynamic Businesswoman Michelle LaDuke Senglaub Talks Beauty

07/20/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Optometrist, Biz Owner and All-Around Cool Girl Dr. Kristin Doyle Talks Beauty, Inside and Out

07/27/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Blogger and Nonprofit Champion Tianna Boswell Talks Beauty

08/17/2018 By Heather Duhill

In the Glow

Former Model Lynn Barrie Shares Her Beauty Routine

06/28/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Ice, Ice Baby

Snowballs, a Chilly New Orleans Treat, Come to St. Armands Circle

11:26am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

At His Darwin Evolutionary Cuisine, Chef Darwin Santa Maria Has Found a New Home

10:43am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

08/30/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

08/29/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Arts

Van Wezel Makes Three New Marketing Department Hires

10:41am By Staff

Water Ways

Watercolor Artists, Teachers and Enthusiasts Gather for a Really Big Show

10:18am By Kay Kipling

Sports

Atlanta Braves Announce Date of First Game in New Spring Training Facility

08/30/2018 By Staff

Entertainment

Movie Rental Shop Closing

08/30/2018 By Staff

Time travel

Vickie Oldham Kicks Off Monthly Newtown Bus Tours This Weekend

08/30/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

08/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Paris Bean, Co-Owner of the Green Bean Coffee House, Shares Her Clean Beauty Routine

12:51pm By Heather Dunhill

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

08/29/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 'West of Trail' A-Frame From 1972

11:55am By Robert Plunket

Construction

Real Estate Marketing Company Breaks Ground on New Headquarters

10:51am By Staff

Deals

Retail Building Sold for $2.1 Million

10:24am By Staff

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

08/29/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Energy

'National Drive Electric Week' Starts Sept. 8

11:00am By Staff

New hires

Boat Manufacturer Names New Vice President of Engineering

10:32am By Staff

Philanthropy

Next Giving Challenge Scheduled for April 2020

08/30/2018 By Staff

Politics

Watergate Prosecutor, MSNBC Analyst to Speak at Democratic Fundraiser

08/30/2018 By Staff

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

08/30/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe