Weekend Planner
Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5
Reggae fest at Benderson Park, Blue Rooster gospel brunch and more.
Reggae Pon Di Lake Pre-Labor Day Party & Music Festival
Sept. 2
Mykal Rose, original lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning band Black Uhuru, headlines this reggae fest on the shores of Nathan Benderson Park—along with the popular local band Jah Movement, Mystik NRG and more. Food trucks and kids’ play area, too, and you can even rent a paddleboard or a pontoon pedal boat and float along to the music. Tickets available here.
Woodstock Revival Redo
Sept. 1
A downpour dampened the downtown Sarasota farmers market’s Woodstock Revival party earlier this month, so they’ll try again Saturday, with a best dressed hippie contest, the band Paisley Craze and more.
Blue Rooster Gospel Brunch
Sept. 2
A popular Sunday morning tradition continues in the Rosemary District’s Blue Rooster restaurant, which serves up lively gospel music along with a Southern comfort food buffet. Our arts editor takes a look.
Englewood Pioneer Days Grand Parade
Sept. 3
Englewood, the town that straddles Sarasota and Charlotte counties, concludes its weeks-long Pioneer Days festivities with a Labor Day grand parade down Dearborn Street. The fun starts at 9 a.m.