  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Reggae fest at Benderson Park, Blue Rooster gospel brunch and more.

By Ilene Denton 8/30/2018 at 9:15am

Jah Movement

Image: Courtesy Photo

Reggae Pon Di Lake Pre-Labor Day Party & Music Festival

Sept. 2

Mykal Rose, original lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning band Black Uhuru, headlines this reggae fest on the shores of Nathan Benderson Park—along with the popular local band Jah Movement, Mystik NRG and more. Food trucks and kids’ play area, too, and you can even rent a paddleboard or a pontoon pedal boat and float along to the music. Tickets available here.

 

Woodstock Revival Redo 

Sept. 1

A downpour dampened the downtown Sarasota farmers market’s Woodstock Revival party earlier this month, so they’ll try again Saturday, with a best dressed hippie contest, the band Paisley Craze and more.

 

Blue Rooster Gospel Brunch

Sept. 2

A popular Sunday morning tradition continues in the Rosemary District’s Blue Rooster restaurant, which serves up lively gospel music along with a Southern comfort food buffet. Our arts editor takes a look. 

 

Englewood Pioneer Days Grand Parade 

Sept. 3

Englewood, the town that straddles Sarasota and Charlotte counties, concludes its weeks-long Pioneer Days festivities with a Labor Day grand parade down Dearborn Street. The fun starts at 9 a.m.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

Reggae Pon Di Lake Pre-Labor Day Party & Music Festival

$30 Nathan Benderson Park

OsFest Music brings Reggae Pon Di Lake Pre-Labor Day Party and Concert

Related Content

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Aug. 2-8

08/02/2018 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: July 12-18

07/12/2018 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 23-29

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 16-22

08/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

08/29/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Skip the Straw

A New Group Works to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Yap!

Motorworks Brewery Goes to the Dogs—for a Good Cause

08/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

9:15am By Ilene Denton

Preview

Shades of Noel Coward Appear in FST Play Reading

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

What I've Learned

At 74, Tony Jacklin Has Never Been Happier

08/29/2018 By David Hackett

Civil Rights

Sincerely, the Black Kids Examines Racism on College Campuses

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Preview

Faculty Exhibition Opens at Ringling College of Art and Design

08/27/2018 By Audrey Warne

Fashion & Shopping

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

08/29/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

08/29/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Drop

08/24/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Wood-Filled Home in Bungalow Hill

08/24/2018 By Robert Plunket

Historic Preservation

Ringling Museum Dedicates Restored Ca’ d’Zan Reflecting Pool

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Gifts Guide

Three Recent Mega-Gifts Signal a Seismic Shift in Sarasota's Philanthropic Landscape

08/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

From the Editor

From the Editor: Betty Schoenbaum's Love and Philanthropy Helped Shape Sarasota

08/29/2018 By Susan Burns

Travel & Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe