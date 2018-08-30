Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Jah Movement Image: Courtesy Photo

Sept. 2

Mykal Rose, original lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning band Black Uhuru, headlines this reggae fest on the shores of Nathan Benderson Park—along with the popular local band Jah Movement, Mystik NRG and more. Food trucks and kids’ play area, too, and you can even rent a paddleboard or a pontoon pedal boat and float along to the music. Tickets available here.

Sept. 1

A downpour dampened the downtown Sarasota farmers market’s Woodstock Revival party earlier this month, so they’ll try again Saturday, with a best dressed hippie contest, the band Paisley Craze and more.

Blue Rooster Gospel Brunch

Sept. 2

A popular Sunday morning tradition continues in the Rosemary District’s Blue Rooster restaurant, which serves up lively gospel music along with a Southern comfort food buffet. Our arts editor takes a look.

Sept. 3

Englewood, the town that straddles Sarasota and Charlotte counties, concludes its weeks-long Pioneer Days festivities with a Labor Day grand parade down Dearborn Street. The fun starts at 9 a.m.