Sarasota County Selects New Assistant Administrator

Brad Johnson Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Brad Johnson, currently the deputy city manager in Lakeland, recently accepted a conditional offer to serve as Sarasota County's assistant county administrator. Johnson is expected to start in the new role on Monday, July 9, filling a position left open after former assistant county administrator Jonathan Lewis was named county administrator earlier this year. In addition to working for Lakeland, Johnson has also worked for the cities of Palm Bay, Florida, and Holly Hill, Florida. He holds a master of public administration degree from the Harry S. Truman School of Public Affairs at the University of Missouri.