Bayfront Redevelopment Team Plans New Round of Public Forums

A current draft of plans for The Bay Image: Courtesy The Bay

The Bay, the team spearheading the redevelopment of the Sarasota bayfront properties near the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, and the design firm Sasaki are presenting a more finalized design concept for the land during four community forums on Monday, June 25, and Tuesday, June 26. Presenters will discuss the master planning process, the current modified master plan and next steps. Visit The Bay's website for details.