New Lakewood Ranch Neighborhood Wins Commission Approval

The Solera site plan Image: Courtesy Manatee County

The Manatee County Commission last week approved a rezoning request and a site plan for Solera, a new Lakewood Ranch neighborhood projected to include 675 new single-family homes on 278.4 acres. The property is located east of Uhlein Road and north of the Polo Run neighborhood. The developer of the project is the homebuilder DR Horton; the property is owned by the Lakewood Ranch company SMR Northeast, LLC.