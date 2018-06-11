Note These Upcoming Summer Gardening Classes

This summer brings classes for people seeking to sharpen their skills in growing orchids, building butterfly gardens and identifying the difference between good and bad bugs. Fees vary; visit each organization’s website for complete details.

June 19, 10 a.m.-noon

UF/IFAS Extension of Sarasota County presents a workshop on differentiating between good and bad bugs in your garden, and how to use integrated pest management to produce a better crop. At Twin Lakes Park.

July 19, 11 a.m., Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

A course in bringing new life to your orchids by repotting, with director of glass house collections Angel Lara.

Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-noon, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

A primer on growing native orchids with Monroe Kokin; a guided tour of the Tropical Conservatory’s many orchids is included.

Sept. 12, 2-3:30 p.m.

UF/IFAS Extension of Sarasota County presents a workshop on what types of plants are best for attracting butterflies, birds and bees. At Twin Lakes Park Green Building.