Gardening
Note These Upcoming Summer Gardening Classes
Orchid growing classes at Selby, butterfly gardening at Twin Lakes Park and more.
This summer brings classes for people seeking to sharpen their skills in growing orchids, building butterfly gardens and identifying the difference between good and bad bugs. Fees vary; visit each organization’s website for complete details.
Good Bugs, Bad Bugs
June 19, 10 a.m.-noon
UF/IFAS Extension of Sarasota County presents a workshop on differentiating between good and bad bugs in your garden, and how to use integrated pest management to produce a better crop. At Twin Lakes Park.
Potting and Mounting Orchids
July 19, 11 a.m., Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
A course in bringing new life to your orchids by repotting, with director of glass house collections Angel Lara.
Growing Orchids in Southwest Florida
Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-noon, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
A primer on growing native orchids with Monroe Kokin; a guided tour of the Tropical Conservatory’s many orchids is included.
Attracting Butterflies and More to Your Florida-Friendly Landscape
Sept. 12, 2-3:30 p.m.
UF/IFAS Extension of Sarasota County presents a workshop on what types of plants are best for attracting butterflies, birds and bees. At Twin Lakes Park Green Building.