Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 31-June 6

Jungle Book at the Asolo Rep, Savor Sarasota starts and more.

By Ilene Denton 5/31/2018 at 10:24am

Levin Valayil in Jungle Book

Image: Courtesy Asolo Rep and Kidoons

Jungle Book

June 6-24

You’re never too old to enjoy a classic adventure tale, so don’t miss the Asolo Rep’s world premiere of this multimedia production based on Rudyard Kipling’s adventure stories. From the same creative team that brought us Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea at the Asolo Rep last summer. Recommended for age 5 and up.

Free summer beach runs

Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Summer Family Beach Runs

June 5-6

It wouldn’t officially be summer without the weekly one-mile family beach runs sponsored by Sarasota County parks and rec, Tuesday evenings at Siesta Public Beach and Wednesdays at Brohard Beach in Venice. One-time registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and the run starts at 6:30; every runner gets a ribbon and an ice pop.

Susan Greenhill and Meredith Jones in Always, Patsy Cline

Image: Matthew Holler

Always, Patsy Cline

Opens May 30

Florida Studio Theatre’s summer season opens with a musical salute to the country music legend (Walking After Midnight, I Fall to Pieces, Crazy), as it traces her groundbreaking career through the eyes of her greatest fan. Through June 24 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre. 

Actor Zachary Clark with dancer/choreographer Alicia Sunshine Depry-Gbaho, performing the song 'Strange Fruit / The Streets'

Image: Shane Michael

WBTT presents Real Life

June 6-16

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents a touring production of this “hip-hopera” that’s billed as “Rent meets In the Heights…that explores the attitudes of urban living.” It was written, directed by and stars Joel P.E. King, who WBTT regulars will recognize from his roles in The Color Purple and Knock Me a Kiss

Image: Courtesy visitsarasota.org

Savor Sarasota

June 1-14

A restaurant week so big it takes 14 days, with dozens of area restaurants offering creative prix-fixe dinners for $32 and lunches for $16. A fun way to try an eatery you’ve been curious about. Visit the website for participating restaurants and menus.

