Weekend Planner
Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 3-9
Tony Danza at the Opera House, Sand Sculpting on Siesta Beach and more.
Tony Danza
May 4
The charismatic actor/singer brings his cabaret show, Standards & Stories, to the Sarasota Opera House to kick off the opera’s new concert series. He and his four-piece band will perform classics from the Great American Songbook, and we hear he’ll even do a bit of soft-shoe and bring out his ukelele. We recently talked to Danza about his career and his cabaret show.
Sarasota Orchestra Discoveries Series: City Sounds
May 5
Music inspired by four great world cities—Madrid, Warsaw, New York City and Athens (Greece, not Georgia)—will fill the Opera House when the Sarasota Orchestra presents its final Discoveries concert of the season. Aram Demirjian conducts this 75-minute program of accessible works meant to appeal to people who think they don’t like classical music.
Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest returns to Siesta Beach
May 5
The free, family-friendly event amateur sand sculpture contest has been a Siesta Beach tradition for 46 years. Get all the details, including info on cash prizes, here.
Rambling String Band with Bill Schustik
May 5
Traditional folk songs, fiddle tunes and old-timey country music come your way at Fogartyville Saturday night, and Sarasota’s own Bill Schustik will even make a guest appearance.
Venice Symphony: A Tribute to Music in Cinema
May 4-5
Violinist Glenn Dicterow—former longtime concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic—joins the Venice Symphony for its final concert of the season, featuring classic music from the movies.
Classical Music
Venice Symphony: "A Tribute to Music in Cinema"
Classical Music
Sarasota Orchestra Presents City Sounds
Concerts