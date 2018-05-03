Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 3-9

Tony Danza Image: Courtesy Sarasota Opera

May 4

The charismatic actor/singer brings his cabaret show, Standards & Stories, to the Sarasota Opera House to kick off the opera’s new concert series. He and his four-piece band will perform classics from the Great American Songbook, and we hear he’ll even do a bit of soft-shoe and bring out his ukelele. We recently talked to Danza about his career and his cabaret show.

Aram Demirjian Image: David Bickley

May 5

Music inspired by four great world cities—Madrid, Warsaw, New York City and Athens (Greece, not Georgia)—will fill the Opera House when the Sarasota Orchestra presents its final Discoveries concert of the season. Aram Demirjian conducts this 75-minute program of accessible works meant to appeal to people who think they don’t like classical music.

Sand sculpting on Siesta Beach Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

May 5

The free, family-friendly event amateur sand sculpture contest has been a Siesta Beach tradition for 46 years. Get all the details, including info on cash prizes, here.

Rambling String Band Image: Courtesy Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

May 5

Traditional folk songs, fiddle tunes and old-timey country music come your way at Fogartyville Saturday night, and Sarasota’s own Bill Schustik will even make a guest appearance.

Glenn Dicterow Image: Courtesy Venice Symphony

May 4-5

Violinist Glenn Dicterow—former longtime concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic—joins the Venice Symphony for its final concert of the season, featuring classic music from the movies.