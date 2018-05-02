The Best Things We Ate in April

Waffled sausage at Station 400 Image: Alyssa Freeman

I was almost embarrassed by how many times I went back to Anna Maria Oyster Bar’s station at our Best of 2018 party last week. Their tequila lime oysters topped with house-made tequila citrus blend, garlic butter and Parmesan cheese baked and finished with scallions were incredible. —Susan Burns, editor in chief

The Rosemary District's newest restaurant, Spice Station, opened last week, serving a mix of sushi platters, bento boxes, Thai dishes and more. My favorite lunchtime find, though, was the eatery's eel poke bowl. At $10, it makes for a superb midday meal, with a swirl of rice, greens and vegetables, plus eel, fish eggs and flavorings. The relaxing outdoor patio rules, too. More food options in the Rosemary District? Yes, please. —Cooper Levey-Baker, associate editor

Lunch with friends at Bravo Coastal Bar & Kitchen offered the perfect opportunity to share small plates from the menu. We sampled the chopped salad with smoked Gouda and grilled corn, the margherita pizza with whole milk mozzarella and burrata, and the scallops served with a satisfying butternut squash sauce. The best of several worlds. —Kay Kipling, executive editor