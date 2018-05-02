Best Bites
The Best Things We Ate in April
All the food we can't stop thinking about.
I was almost embarrassed by how many times I went back to Anna Maria Oyster Bar’s station at our Best of 2018 party last week. Their tequila lime oysters topped with house-made tequila citrus blend, garlic butter and Parmesan cheese baked and finished with scallions were incredible. —Susan Burns, editor in chief
The Rosemary District's newest restaurant, Spice Station, opened last week, serving a mix of sushi platters, bento boxes, Thai dishes and more. My favorite lunchtime find, though, was the eatery's eel poke bowl. At $10, it makes for a superb midday meal, with a swirl of rice, greens and vegetables, plus eel, fish eggs and flavorings. The relaxing outdoor patio rules, too. More food options in the Rosemary District? Yes, please. —Cooper Levey-Baker, associate editor
Lunch with friends at Bravo Coastal Bar & Kitchen offered the perfect opportunity to share small plates from the menu. We sampled the chopped salad with smoked Gouda and grilled corn, the margherita pizza with whole milk mozzarella and burrata, and the scallops served with a satisfying butternut squash sauce. The best of several worlds. —Kay Kipling, executive editor
I might be addicted to Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi Grill. Recently, I had the "kamikaze" roll, which is one of Tsunami's specialties. It's made of smoked salmon, eel and tempura shrimp, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce, topped with cucumber bits for crunch and finished with a piece of avocado. It's one of my new favorites, for sure. —Jordan Noyes, editorial intern
The waffled sausage breakfast appetizer at Station 400 is the perfect thing to jump start your morning (or brunch)! It comes with two large sausage links dipped in waffle batter, topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with warm maple syrup. Yum. —Ashley Cooper, editorial intern
Trust us: save room for the s'mores brownie stack after dinner at Jack Dusty. A thick, fudgy brownie is sandwiched between homemade graham crackers, then topped with vanilla bean marshmallow sauce and served with a scoop of homemade toasted marshmallow ice cream on the side. Indulgent? Yes. Worth it? Absolutely. —Megan McDonald, digital editor
