Draft Plan for Bayfront Redevelopment to Be Unveiled Next Week

A rendering of one of the proposed plans for the Sarasota bayfront Image: Courtesy Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization

Gina Ford and Susannah Ross of Sasaki, the design firm charged with developing a master plan for Sarasota's bayfront, will provide an overview of the process, discuss the current draft master plan and outline next steps during three presentations next week. The discussions will take place at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 21, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, and at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Those interested are asked to RSVP online. The presentations will also be streamed live on Facebook.