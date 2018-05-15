  1. Eat & Drink
Savor Sarasota Details Unveiled

Close to 90 eateries are participating in the restaurant promotional campaign, offering multi-course meals for just $16 at lunch and $32 at dinner.

By Vanessa Blankenship 5/15/2018

Muse djbhfq

A dish from Muse, one of the restaurants participating in this year's Savor Sarasota

Image: Courtesy Visit Sarasota County

Visit Sarasota County held a kickoff party for its 13th annual Savor Sarasota promotional campaign, which runs June 1-14, during a party hosted by Element Monday evening. Local restauranteurs, members of the media and tourism officials sampled dishes from a handful of participating restaurants. Close to 90 eateries are participating this year, offering multi-course meals for just $16 per person for lunch and $32 per person for dinner.

Lynn Hobeck Bates, communications manager for Visit Sarasota County, a taxpayer-funded nonprofit that promotes tourism in the region, said Monday that the promotion is planned for summer months to help bring year-round business and new tourists. Bates said some tourists come to Sarasota specifically to experience the specials offered, and restaurants not involved tend to have less business in the beginning of June.

Farlow’s on the Water, located in Englewood, is one of 29 restaurants new to the program. The restaurant is introducing its own spin on tuna tartare and a new appetizer, “PB&J” (pork belly and jelly) during Savor Sarasota.

John Mazza, the chef at Farlow’s on the Water, said participating is a way to encourage new customers to try the restaurant's Caribbean-inspired dishes at a discounted price. “This is a way to give back to the community and it’s a win-win situation for both sides,” Mazza said. Laurie Farlow, a co-owner of Farlow's on the Water, decided to partner with Visit Sarasota County to show gratitude to loyal Sarasota customers who drive all the way to Englewood to dine. Farlow described the restaurant's food as “Caribbean cuisine with a Southern twist,” since her husband, Keith, is from St. Croix, while she grew up in Kentucky.

Element, which opened in downtown Sarasota six months ago, is also participating in the program and is offering four-course meals during dinner. Element’s marketing director Abby Hincker said the restaurant serves fine dining dishes with a décor inspired by the earth's four elements.

Returning participants such as Michael’s on East, Mattison’s City Grille and Duval’s will offer new additions and customer favorites on their Savor Sarasota menus. Michael’s on East is introducing a sugar cane-skewered citrus barbecue shrimp starter, while Duval’s added its most popular item, a shrimp po’ boy made with a French baguette, fried shrimp, tomatoes, napa cabbage and chipotle remoulade.

Duval's. Fresh. Local. Seafood.

$$ Seafood 1435 Main St.

An eclectic eatery with a passion for the freshest seafood, the finest local ingredients and superb service. Winner of the 2014 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.

Mattison's

$$$ New American Multiple Locations

Chef Paul Mattison’s award-winning menu includes fresh seafood, aged beef, duck, tapas, creative cocktails and first-rate wines and brews.

Michael's On East

$$$ European, New American 1212 S. East Ave.

Sarasota’s only AAA Four-Diamond Award restaurant, this fine dining destination boasts American-Continental cuisine, an adventurous wine list and a comfortable, clubby piano lounge.

Farlow's on the Water

$$$ American, Latin American, Southern 2080 S. McCall Road

Farlow’s is unique, showcasing Caribbean food, American Southern specialties and some Florida-seafood favorites, too. You’ll find Kentucky Hot Brown and St. ...

Element

$$$ European, Italian, Steakhouse 1413 Main St.

Element specializes in high-end steaks and roasts, with white tablecloths, a swanky bar and a Sunday brunch.

Savor Sarasota Details Unveiled

Health & Fitness

Appointments

Nonprofit Names New Board Chair

05/14/2018 By Staff

Health care

Company Introduces High-Tech Opioid Dispenser

05/09/2018 By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Moving Ahead with Plans for Venice Hospital

05/09/2018 By Staff

Health care

Number of Floridians Without Health Insurance Rises

05/09/2018 By Staff

Data

Florida's Health Care System Ranked No. 48 in the Country

05/07/2018 By Staff

Deals

Mental Health Provider Acquired By Jacksonville Beach Company

05/04/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

