Meals on Wheels Honors Longtime Volunteers

Meals on Wheels of Sarasota supporters Image: Courtesy Scott Carpenter

Meals on Wheels of Sarasota recently recognized more than 200 volunteers, its staff and its board during an event at Sahib Shriners auditorium. Founded in 1971, the nonprofit serves roughly 160,000 meals a year to homebound seniors, veterans and the mentally and physically handicapped. The organization recognized a number of volunteers for decades of service, including Earl and Connie Buell, Sally Scott, Jan Steber and Peggy Williams for 25 years of volunteerism each.