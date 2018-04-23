Joan Krauter Image: Courtesy Twitter

Bradenton Herald executive editor Joan Krauter is stepping down from her role after nearly 20 years, according to an announcement made by the newspaper last week. A St. Louis native, Krauter graduated from journalism school at the University of Missouri and worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Denver Post and Newsday before arriving at the Herald in 1998. Her last day at the paper will be Friday, May 4.