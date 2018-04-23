Media
Bradenton Herald Editor Stepping Down
Joan Krauter is stepping down as the Herald's executive editor after nearly 20 years in the role.
Bradenton Herald executive editor Joan Krauter is stepping down from her role after nearly 20 years, according to an announcement made by the newspaper last week. A St. Louis native, Krauter graduated from journalism school at the University of Missouri and worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Denver Post and Newsday before arriving at the Herald in 1998. Her last day at the paper will be Friday, May 4.