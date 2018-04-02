Health Care Foundation Adds New Director of Development

Craig Moran Image: Courtesy Kara Saunders

The Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation recently hired Craig Moran as its director of development. Moran has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising and management. Prior to accepting the job, he served as director of development and major gifts at the Tampa General Hospital Foundation. He also held various development roles with the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation and the Bon Secours Richmond Healthcare Foundation. The Sarasota Memorial foundation works with the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and others to improve health care delivery throughout the area.