Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Celebrates National Small Business Week

Running April 30-May 6, the week includes a number of parties, networking opportunities and updates on the state of small business in Lakewood Ranch.

By Staff 4/19/2018 at 9:21am

Linda mcmahon fm37ul

U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon

Image: Courtesy sba.gov

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance is celebrating the U.S. Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Week April 30-May 6, with a number of parties, networking opportunities and updates on the state of small business in Lakewood Ranch. See a complete calendar of events and register for them online.

