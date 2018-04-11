Tourism
New Flights to Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh Begin
The airline Allegiant officially began service between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and the cities of Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The new flights are offered twice a week, year-round. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, Allegiant has grown to over 80 aircraft and more than 300 routes across the country.