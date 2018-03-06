Gardens in Paradise Tour is Set for March 17

Gardens in Paradise Tour Image: Mick Hales

The popular “Flower streets” are the focus of the Sarasota Garden Club’s annual Gardens in Paradise Tour Saturday, March 17. Six private gardens in the beautiful West of Trail area will be open for inspiration. Tickets available at sarasotagardenclub.org.

The 13th Annual Bradenton in Bloom Garden Tour sponsored by the Manatee River Garden Club is Saturday, April 7, with five private gardens to enjoy. Details are here.

“Old Florida in New Sarasota” is the theme of the Founders Club of Sarasota Garden Club Flower Show April 11 at the Edson Keith Mansion at Phillippi Estate Park. It’s free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 25th Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival continues through May 28 with millions of blooms to inspire every gardener, nearly 100 Disney-themed topiaries, a Royal Tea garden tour, outdoor kitchens and the Garden Rocks concert series with headliners like the Little River Band and Blood, Sweat and Tears.

And mark your calendar for Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s 26th annual International Mango Festival, which takes place July 14 and 15 at the beautiful 83-acre botanical garden on Biscayne Bay in Coral Gables. It’s worth the trip to Miami. Here’s an ode to the Mango Festival we published last year.