  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Nature's Way

Trend Report: Natural Elements

The addition of a single natural element adds balance to a space. Drop a pop of floral color or a woodsy detail in unexpected places to create a unique style statement.

By Heather Dunhill 3/28/2018 at 10:45am Published in the April 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Ethnic origins kp4ulh

Basket Case

The Tonga Basket ($69), originally used for separating corn husk from ground maize, is handmade by artisans in Zimbabwe. Intricately designed and lightweight, this woven container will add texture and history to your home with one or a collage of many. Ethnic Origin Company, (941) 202-4031

Soft surroundings2 wbklwb

Bed Head

The whitewashed beechwood Benedetta headboard ($898.95) is a marriage of texture and streamlined design. The grooved, solid wood spindles and elegantly framed hand-caned centerpiece were handcrafted by master Italian furniture makers. Soft Surroundings, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 444-3550

Homeresourcelifestyle2 d67gfd

 

Wood at Work

Yet another example of iconic midcentury design. Charlotte Perriand’s Mexique table desk (natural oak, $2,355) was created in 1952 for students at the Cité Internationale Universitaire in Paris. The space-saving triangular shape can be combined to form squares or rectangles. Home Resource, 741 Central Ave., Sarasota, (941) 366-6690

Marimekko2 n9qzlg

Teatime

The Marimekko Unikko teapot ($115) designed by Sami Ruotsalainen was inspired by the clean lines and serene character of Japanese design. Made with white stoneware, this three-piece teapot has a natural wood handle and tea strainer. us.marimekko.com

Tigers2eye2 ewjtqm

Flower Power

David Leaser’s Tiger’s Eye is one of the most awarded botanical photographs of all time ($4,200). The flowering maple’s crimson veining draws you into the web of orange and red petals that staircase the eye deep into the flower’s center for a botanical meditation. State of the Arts Gallery, 1525 State St., Sarasota, (941) 955-2787 

Vr zebulun 4 gcmu33

Go with the Flow

Born and raised in Sarasota, Nick O’Donnell is the founder and head designer of Terraform Designs, headquartered here in our city. O’Donnell uses parametric design to create nature-inspired patterns that are infinitely customizable. Here, the Zebulun ($4,500) can serve as a bench, console or decorative element. terraform-design.com

Studio g ag0vlm

Leggy Lamp

Light up your space with the quirky Twiggy floor lamp ($1,699). Made of raw oak and lacquered steel, this statement piece is available in black or white finishes with an ecru linen shade. Studio G Home, 1530 State St., Sarasota, (941) 504-5235 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filed under
Trend Report
Show Comments

Related Content

The Velvet Touch

Trend Report: Velvet

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shopping

Trend Report: Celestial Creations

10/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion Find

Modern Arab Design Finds a Home at Fouxx.com.

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Red Brigade

Trend Report: Red

01/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

An Easter Brunch Extravaganza, the Beer Garden Bazaar and More Local Dining Events

1:56pm By Jordan Noyes

Taco Crazy

The Best Tacos in Sarasota-Manatee

11:43am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Mezcal Mania

Forget Tequila—Mezcal is Tacos' New Best Friend

10:53am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Get Buzzed

Sarasota Honey Co. Starts Free Beekeeping Classes

9:40am By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Cheers to 20 Years

Twenty Years of Sarasota Film Festival Memories

11:06am By Kay Kipling

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Tillandsia Warhol Wall

10:16am By John Pirman

On the Wall

Our Region's Coolest Street Art

10:09am By Ashley Cooper

Hot Shot

Cardinal Mooney Grad Ryan McMahon Becomes Louisville's Shooting Star

9:54am By David Hackett

In Living Color

Actress, Author Ali Wentworth to Wrap Up Town Hall 2018 Lecture Series

9:29am By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

The Genius and Daring of the Late Clifford Irving

8:00am By Robert Plunket

Fashion & Shopping

Nature to Gallery

A Local Designer is Raising Awareness About Predatory Snakes in the Everglades

12:46pm By Ashley Cooper

Nature's Way

Trend Report: Natural Elements

10:45am By Heather Dunhill

Ships Ahoy!

What to Pack for a Cruise

8:00am By Nancy Joy Cook

Flash Facial

We Tried It: At-Home Microdermabrasion

03/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Trunk Show

Meet Designer Jonathan Simkhai and His Spring Collection

03/20/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

'Shabby Chic' Popup Market Coming to Bradenton Convention Center

03/15/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Active Lifestyles

The Floridan Club of Sarasota Breaks Ground

2:11pm By Staff

Nip and Tuck

A 1960s Condominium Gets Its Best-Ever Facelift

9:48am By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

Highest-Priced Residential Sale to Date in 2018 for Either County is on Longboat Key

03/26/2018 By Ilene Denton

Neighborhood Watch

Neighborhood Watch: Southbay Yacht & Racquet Club

03/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Realtor DeVito Earns SIOR Designation

03/22/2018 By Staff

Real Estate

Home Sales, Median Prices Up

03/21/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Insurance of Champions

Paul Morgan Awarded Allstate Circle of Champions

2:12pm By Staff

Economic Outlook

EDC Annual Luncheon May 2

2:11pm By Staff

Active Lifestyles

The Floridan Club of Sarasota Breaks Ground

2:11pm By Staff

Paint and Sip

The Makers Market and Workshops Awarded SCORE Small Business Championship

2:10pm By Staff

Super Sales

Carol Schoff Receives Sir Speedy’s Top Sales Awards

2:09pm By Staff

Good Deeds

Coldwell Banker Receives Humanitarian Outreach Award

2:09pm By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

9:49am By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

9:31am

Ships Ahoy!

No Kids, Poker or Umbrella Drinks on this Viking Sky Adventure

8:10am By Pam Daniel

Ships Ahoy!

MSC Seaside Delivers Affordable Razzle Dazzle

8:00am By Pam Daniel

Ships Ahoy!

Disney Blends Kid Fun with Grown-Up Appeal

8:00am By Suzanne Rowan Kelleher

Ships Ahoy!

Tips for Finding a Value Cruise

8:00am By Nancy Joy Cook

Health & Fitness

Get Buzzed

Sarasota Honey Co. Starts Free Beekeeping Classes

9:40am By Megan McDonald

Cabbage Queen

Sharon Juraszek Runs a Thriving Sauerkraut Company

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Medical Marvel

SMH Earns National Accreditation from Commission on Cancer

03/22/2018 By Staff

Travel

Airport Adds Lactation Privacy Suites

03/16/2018 By Staff

Data

Ranking Puts Sarasota County Among the Healthiest in Florida

03/15/2018 By Staff

Clean Queen

Do Natural Deodorants Really Work?

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe