Trend Report: Natural Elements

Basket Case

The Tonga Basket ($69), originally used for separating corn husk from ground maize, is handmade by artisans in Zimbabwe. Intricately designed and lightweight, this woven container will add texture and history to your home with one or a collage of many. Ethnic Origin Company, (941) 202-4031

Bed Head

The whitewashed beechwood Benedetta headboard ($898.95) is a marriage of texture and streamlined design. The grooved, solid wood spindles and elegantly framed hand-caned centerpiece were handcrafted by master Italian furniture makers. Soft Surroundings, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 444-3550

Wood at Work

Yet another example of iconic midcentury design. Charlotte Perriand’s Mexique table desk (natural oak, $2,355) was created in 1952 for students at the Cité Internationale Universitaire in Paris. The space-saving triangular shape can be combined to form squares or rectangles. Home Resource, 741 Central Ave., Sarasota, (941) 366-6690

Teatime

The Marimekko Unikko teapot ($115) designed by Sami Ruotsalainen was inspired by the clean lines and serene character of Japanese design. Made with white stoneware, this three-piece teapot has a natural wood handle and tea strainer. us.marimekko.com

Flower Power

David Leaser’s Tiger’s Eye is one of the most awarded botanical photographs of all time ($4,200). The flowering maple’s crimson veining draws you into the web of orange and red petals that staircase the eye deep into the flower’s center for a botanical meditation. State of the Arts Gallery, 1525 State St., Sarasota, (941) 955-2787

Go with the Flow

Born and raised in Sarasota, Nick O’Donnell is the founder and head designer of Terraform Designs, headquartered here in our city. O’Donnell uses parametric design to create nature-inspired patterns that are infinitely customizable. Here, the Zebulun ($4,500) can serve as a bench, console or decorative element. terraform-design.com

Leggy Lamp

Light up your space with the quirky Twiggy floor lamp ($1,699). Made of raw oak and lacquered steel, this statement piece is available in black or white finishes with an ecru linen shade. Studio G Home, 1530 State St., Sarasota, (941) 504-5235