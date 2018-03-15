Your Top 8 Things to Do: March 15-21

Sailor Circus Image: Rick Purdue

March 17

Those talented youngsters of Sailor Circus return to dazzle with their acrobatic skills for two spring performances on St. Patty’s Day under the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park. (Their regular home in the Sailor Circus Arena on Bahia Vista Street is closed for renovations.)

Pureum Jo Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

March 15-18

Soprano Pureum Jo joins the Sarasota Orchestra to perform some of Mozart’s best-loved arias; and the orchestra performs Holst’s Planets accompanied by jaw-dropping NASA images projected on a big screen. Heavenly!

Michelle Aravena, Bri Sudia and Terri Weagant in Roe. Image: John Revisky

March 14-April 15

Asolo Rep is just the fourth theater company in the U.S. to get permission to mount a production of this thought-provoking play that premiered in 2016 at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. It’s billed as “a clever, comic and powerful portrayal of the two women at the center” of one of the most polarizing Supreme Court cases of all time, Roe v. Wade.

March 17

They’re seeing stars at Crowley Museum and Nature Center, way out east in Old Miakka, where light pollution doesn’t obscure the wonders of the night sky. Saturday night, the Deep Sky Observers will bring their high-powered telescopes and their vast knowledge of the stars for your viewing pleasure. Just $10 for adults and $5 for children under 13, including cookies and hot chocolate. In case of rain or overcast skies, Starry Night will be rescheduled for April 15.

The Four Phantoms Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

March 21

Four Broadway leading men who’ve starred in The Phantom of the Opera—Brent Barrett, Ciarán Sheehan, Franc D’Ambrosio and Marcus Lovett—bring us “The Music of the Night” and lots more Broadway show tunes in this one-night-only show at the Van Wezel.

David Sitler in The Things They Carried. Image: Matthew Holler

March 21-April 13

Florida Studio Theatre’s Stage III series concludes with the regional premiere of this powerful one-man show about a soldier’s journey from rural Minnesota to the jungles of Vietnam. In FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre.

Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones Image: Courtesy Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones

Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones at Selby Gardens

March 18

The monthly Garden Music Series at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens continues Sunday with the swing, blues and early ‘50s roots rock band. (Insider tip: These concerts are popular and parking is at a premium; do yourself a favor and take the free trolley from the Sarasota Friendship Center on Brother Geenan Way. It will run continuously from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The Takács Quartet Image: Ellen Appel

March 16

Sarasota Concert Association Great Performers series presents this world-renowned classical music quartet in a concert that includes Mozart’s String Quartet No. 14 (Spring), Dohnányi’s String Quartet No. 2 and Beethoven’s String Quartet in C-sharp Minor. At the Riverview High School Performing Arts Center.