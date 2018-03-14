The organizers behind VenturePitch SWFL recently selected 10 semi-finalists for their most recent investment contest, a list that includes one Sarasota company and one Venice company. The Sarasota company, Jejo's Market, is an e-commerce marketplace focused on healthful food, beverages and personal care products; the Venice company, 1950, manufactures WarpWrapz goggles, sports goggles that provide protection and vision abilities for almost any sport. The VenturePitch SWFL series is part of a joint initiative by Tamiami Florida Angel Funds and Adrenaline Venture Fund. Out of the 10 semi-finalists, four will be selected to compete for up to $50,000 in in equity investments at an event modeled after the TV show Shark Tank held Thursday, April 12, in Babcock Ranch.