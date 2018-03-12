Sarasota Police Department Adds New Dog to K9 Unit

Officer Adam Arena with Bobbi Image: Courtesy Sarasota Police Department

Sarasota, meet Bobbi—the newest member of our local police department.

Bobbi, a German shepherd, was born in Slovakia in December 2015. She's a single-purpose bomb odor detection K9 who is trained to find explosive materials and devices, and one of four K9s that's part of the police department. (And she's awfully cute, too.) She'll work with Sarasota Police Department patrol officer Adam Arena and will be assigned to the night shift.

"Bobbi never wants to stop working," Arena said in a release. "She’s a fun, playful, loving dog with a high energy drive to keep the City of Sarasota a safe place to live, work and play.”

Bobbi at work with Officer Arena Image: Courtesy Sarasota Police Department

Thanks to a generous donation from Sarasota-based Boar's Head Brand, the Sarasota Police Department was able to modify a patrol car for a K9 and provide training for a handler, as well as purchase supplies for Bobbi.

"We are proud to call Sarasota home," said Elizabeth Ward, senior director of marketing for Boar's Head. "As a company, we believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work, and keeping them safe. We recognize the vital role the Sarasota Police Department K9 Unit plays in protecting our police force and our local area. We’re honored to be able to sponsor K9 Bobbi and look forward to the tremendous service she will provide Sarasota."