  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Big Ideas

Other Cities Have Tackled Growing Pains in Innovative Ways—Would They Work Here?

Affordable housing, renewable energy, bike sharing—here's how these initiatives could work in Sarasota.

By David Hackett 2/28/2018 at 3:38pm Published in the March 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Shutterstock 68784061 tjubmf

Image: Shutterstock

Affordable Housing

Faced with a shortage of housing for middle-class workers and a growing number of homeless people, Denver, Colorado, decided to tax commercial properties $145 for every $1 million of valuation and homeowners $12 per $300,000 in valuation. The resulting fund, expected to generate $150 million over a decade, will help subsidize rents, buy and rehabilitate apartment complexes and build housing for the poor.

Could it work here? Yes, because the funding source already exists. In 1992, the state of Florida created the William E. Sadowski Affordable Housing Trust Funds, using a tax from real estate transactions. But instead of subsidizing rents or building affordable housing, the Legislature has raided the fund almost every year, taking $1.3 billion to fund tax cuts and spending. Divided equally among Florida’s 67 counties, that money could have given Sarasota County close to $200 million. 

Renewable Energy

Burlington, Vermont, population 42,452, was the first city in the United States to be fueled 100 percent by renewable energy. Burlington uses wood from sustainable forests, hydro power, solar and wind, and has not had to raise electric rates in nearly a decade.

Could it work here? That’s the goal. Last summer, Sarasota became the third city in Florida to endorse the Sierra Club’s “Ready for 100” campaign to power all municipal services by 2030 and have the entire city fueled by wind, solar, water and other renewable sources by 2045. Turning the goal into reality will be an immense challenge: Only 0.6 of the city is now fueled by renewables.

Get Quirky

Portland, Oregon, is known for its artistic characters, oddball shops, innovative food (80 percent of the restaurants are locally owned and many are vegetarian), naked bicycle riding and multitude of parks, including one that is just two feet wide. It’s not afraid to challenge conventions and to be original, which explains its unofficial motto, “Keep Portland Weird.” 

Could it work here? Portland is unique. But character defines cities and regions. As the Sarasota area welcomes tens of thousands of new residents, visitors and businesses in coming years, its identity will be tested. Defining and celebrating the qualities that brought people here will be more important than ever.

Bike Sharing 

Cities from Buffalo, New York, to Los Angeles, California, have boosted alternative transportation by creating bike-share stations, where users can pay to use a bike and return it to one of dozens of stations around the city. The Austin B-cycle program in Austin, Texas, has grown to 50 stations since it was launched in 2013. Members get their first hour free and can borrow a bike for 24 hours for $12. The city says more than 1.6 million miles have been logged, saving 153,627 car trips.

Could it work here? Broward County has had a bike-sharing program since 2011, but other Florida counties have not embraced similar programs. One reason may be that biking is, statistically, more dangerous in Florida than any state in the nation. In 2015, 16.5 percent of all U.S. biking fatalities occurred in Florida, a rate attributed to poor road planning, a preponderance of elderly drivers and other factors.

Seeing Green

Greenville, South Carolina, population 67,000, has won a slew of accolades in recent years as one of the best small cities in America. One reason is its emphasis on parks and green spaces. Greenville tore down a four-lane bridge and turned 32-acre Falls Park in the heart of the city from a “kudzu valley” into a “nature lover’s paradise,” says Dale Westermeier, assistant director of the city’s parks department. Even as the population has grown, Greenville has increased the number of parks from 34 to 40 and boosted its “beautification sites,” which can be as small as green spaces around a traffic island, from 76 to more than 600.

Could it work here? Yes, but it requires a change in thinking. Westermeier says the key is embracing public-private partnerships; businesses and nonprofits have taken a leading role in creating and maintaining Greenville’s small green spaces. It also means thinking small: “Some of our beautification areas are the size of an office, but they add a lot,” he says. A signature park in the center of the city or near a main attraction such as the waterfront is also important, something Sarasota could achieve with its new bay project. Ultimately, Westermeier says, creating more green spaces attracts businesses, tourism and boosts downtowns.

Filed under
development, growth
Show Comments

Related Content

The Future

What Does The Future Hold for Sarasota?

3:37pm By David Hackett

Trailblazing

Is Sarasota's North Trail on the Brink of a Makeover?

11/27/2017 By Susan Burns

Tourism

Sarasota Company Begins Construction on Orlando Hotel

02/27/2018 By Staff

Honors

Economic Development Corporation Holds Annual Meeting Next Week

08/30/2017 By staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Caffeine Dreams

The Coffee is Great (and So is the Scene) at These Nine Fine Spots

4:23pm By Megan McDonald

Caffeine Dreams

In Praise of Starbucks, Kind Of

4:15pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Caffeine Dreams

How to Get a Professional Coffee Set-Up In Your Own Home

4:11pm By Hannah Wallace

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

4:04pm Photography by Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Tourism

Ed Smith Stadium Named Top Spring Training Facility

1:21pm By Staff

Entertainment

New Participatory Drumming Center Opens on Siesta Key

1:11pm By Staff

Calling the Shots

Meet Nate March, Announcer for the Bradenton Marauders

12:19pm By Hannah Wallace

Exit Interview

14 Amazing Objects in the Ca d'Zan Mansion

11:11am By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Junior League Legacy Luncheon

10:07am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Made in SRQ

Made in SRQ: Super-Sensitive Musical Strings

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fashion & Shopping

Heat Index

Trend Report: Ultraviolet

4:46pm By Heather Dunhill

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

3:17pm By Staff

Data

Retail Federation Expects Growth in 2018

02/26/2018 By Staff

Cars

Lexus Dealership Named 'Dealer of the Year'

02/22/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Pop-Up Furniture and Home Goods Store Opens

02/16/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Get Your Shop on at These Local Events

02/16/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Home & Real Estate

The Future

What Does The Future Hold for Sarasota?

3:37pm By David Hackett

Exit Interview

14 Amazing Objects in the Ca d'Zan Mansion

11:11am By Ilene Denton

Gardens in Paradise

Sarasota Garden Club's Garden in Paradise Kicks Off This Month

10:31am By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Rae House, Siesta Key

8:00am Illustrations by John Pirman

Tourism

Sarasota Company Begins Construction on Orlando Hotel

02/27/2018 By Staff

Neighborhood Watch

Neighborhood Watch: Plantation Golf & Country Club

02/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Big Ideas

Other Cities Have Tackled Growing Pains in Innovative Ways—Would They Work Here?

3:38pm By David Hackett

The Future

What Does The Future Hold for Sarasota?

3:37pm By David Hackett

One Day

A Day in the Life of Publix's Adam Mangold

3:22pm By Pam Daniel

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

3:17pm By Staff

Tourism

Ed Smith Stadium Named Top Spring Training Facility

1:21pm By Staff

Entertainment

New Participatory Drumming Center Opens on Siesta Key

1:11pm By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airbnb Plans to Expand 'Experiences' Program

02/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Survey Finds Millennials Increasingly Want Urban Vacations

02/09/2018 By Staff

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

4:04pm Photography by Megan McDonald

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/26/2018 By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

02/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Rapid Medical Test Maker Partners with Australian Company

02/23/2018 By Staff

Health care

Pediatrician Recognized for 'Medical Home' Processes

02/23/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Picks Design and Construction Team for New Cancer Facilities

02/22/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe