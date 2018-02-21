Venice Manufacturer's 2017 Sales Exceed $511 Million

Sales at Venice's PGT Innovations, which manufactures storm-resistant doors and windows, totaled $511.1 million in 2017, an 11 percent increase over 2016, according to new numbers published by the company on Tuesday. Fourth-quarter sales added up to $134.1 million, a 22 percent increase over the number from the fourth quarter of the previous year. The company expects to reach $550 million to $575 million in sales this year, according to the report.