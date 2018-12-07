Data
Unemployment Rate Unchanged
The American economy added 155,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent, according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The unemployment rate has not changed since dropping between August and September. Jobs gains in November primarily occurred in health care, manufacturing and transportation and warehousing, according to the Bureau.