Unemployment Rate Holds Steady

The American economy added 250,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate remained 3.7 percent, according to new data.

By Staff 11/2/2018 at 10:02am

Image: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

The American economy added 250,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 percent, according to new data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. Job gains primarily occurred in health care, manufacturing, construction and transportation and warehousing, according to the Bureau. Average hourly earnings for employees rose by 5 cents in October, to $27.30. Over the year, average hourly earnings have increased by 83 cents, or 3.1 percent.

