Data
Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.7 Percent
The American economy added 134,000 jobs in September, according to new U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
The American economy added 134,000 jobs and the nation's unemployment rate dropped to 3.7 percent in September, according to new data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in August and July. Job gains occurred primarily in professional and business services, health care and transportation and warehousing, according to the Bureau.