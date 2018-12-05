Builder Completes Nonprofit's New Aquatic Therapy Facility

The new aquatic amenity at The Haven Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Lakewood Ranch's Halfacre Construction Company recently completed construction on a new aquatic amenity for The Haven, a nonprofit that serves children and adults with disabilities. Dubbed Judy’s Oasis Aquatic Center, the project features a 1,248-square-foot commercial pool, zero-depth entry with a ramp entrance, restroom facilities, a screened enclosure and a brick paver deck. Brad Jones, president and CEO of The Haven, said in a press release that "aquatic therapy is a really underutilized form of therapy for children, teenagers and adults" and that Judy's Oasis "will assist individuals with walking, range of motion and flexibility.” Halfacre Construction broke ground on the 10,000-gallon commercial pool in February; next year, the company will break ground on a third group home for The Haven.