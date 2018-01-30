Nonprofit That Serves Those with Disabilities to Add New Therapeutic Pool

A rendering of Judy’s Oasis Aquatic Center Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Lakewood Ranch's Halfacre Construction Company was recently selected to build a therapeutic pool for The Haven, a Sarasota nonprofit that serves children and adults with disabilities. Judy’s Oasis Aquatic Center, a 1,248-square-foot commercial pool, will cost $300,000 and will include a zero-depth entry with a ramp entrance, restroom facilities, a screened enclosure and a brick paver deck. The new aquatic center is slated for completion this spring. The Haven will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the pool at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, at 4405 DeSoto Road, Sarasota. The Haven currently serves more than 800 children and adults with disabilities through educational, residential and employment programs and services.