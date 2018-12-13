Your Top 5 Things to Do: Dec. 13-19

Itzhak Perlman and friends Image: Courtesy Perlman Music Program Suncoast

Dec. 17

A night of exuberant klezmer music performed by the virtuoso violinist and friends at the Van Wezel—we can’t think of a more joyous way to celebrate the Perlman Music Program Suncoast’s 15th anniversary. Tickets are flying out the door, so act fast.

Danielle Brown and Jamie Carter in Sir Frederick Ashton’s Les Patineurs. Image: Frank Atura

Dec. 14-15

A Victorian skating party, a trip to composer Edward Elgar’s country home and a glittering array of George Balanchine’s “Diamonds”—the Sarasota Ballet brings us a holiday program full of special moments. Three performances with orchestra at the Van Wezel.

The cast of Straight White Men. Image: Matthew Holler

Opens Dec. 12

Florida Studio Theatre presents the regional premiere of Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee’s hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. The New York Times calls it “a compassionate and stimulating new play” that is “undeniably powerful.” Through March 1 in FST’s Keating Theatre.

Jonathan Isaac and Yanessa Morillo star as Joseph and Mary in Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's production of Black Nativity. Image: Vutti Photography

Dec. 13-21

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents Langston Hughes’ classic gospel musical that uses poetry, dance and narrative to tell the Nativity story.

Dec. 19-20

The hills are alive…. Well, you know the rest of the story of the Von Trapp family and the plucky governess who brings joy and music into their lives. The glorious Rodgers & Hammerstein musical waltzes into the Van Wezel for three performances.