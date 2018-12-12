Federal Grant Will Boost YMCA Program for Homeless Youth

Street REACH case manager Kent Baker with 20-year-old client Kylee Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

The Sarasota YMCA recently received a $132,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to support its Street REACH program. Street REACH (Reconnecting Employment, Academics and Community Housing) was created to help keep unaccompanied homeless youth safe, enter stable housing, gain education and employment, improve interpersonal relationships and both mental health and physical wellness, and learn the skills necessary for them to become self-sufficient. The grant money will be used to hire staffers, including a case manager and a part-time licensed mental health counselor, and purchase supplies such as basic needs packs, clothing vouchers and bus passes.