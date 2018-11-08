  1. News & City Life
Free Panel Examines Science of Harmful Algal Blooms and Red Tide

Experts will discuss the science behind harmful algal blooms and the effects of red tide at a free panel that runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15.

By Staff 11/8/2018 at 2:09pm

Image: Karen Arango

Experts will discuss the science behind harmful algal blooms and the effects of red tide at a free panel that runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, at Ringling College of Art and Design's Academic Center Auditorium, 2700 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Panelists include Lisa Krimsky, a water resources agent with the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences; Dail Laughinghouse, an applied phycology assistant professor at the University of Florida; Vincent Lovko, an expert in phytoplankton ecology at Mote Marine Laboratory; John Ryan, Sarasota County's Stormwater Division manager; and Russ Hoffman, owner of Beautiful Ponds.

