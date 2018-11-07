Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

Drs. Long Pham and Janielle Silliman and employees at University Parkway Dental are offering free dental services to patients from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17. Approximately 108 million Americans lack dental insurance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. University Parkway Dental is offering either one free cleaning or an extraction for every patient during the event. Last month, a mobile medical clinic offered free medical care to patients in Bradenton and drew hundreds of underserved and uninsured individuals.