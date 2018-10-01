Mobile Medical Clinic Offering Free Care in Bradenton Oct. 13 and 14

A past Remote Area Medical event Image: Courtesy Robert Lambert

Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit that provides mobile medical clinics that deliver free, high-quality dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals, is coming to Bradenton on Saturday, Oct. 13, and Sunday, Oct. 14. Services available at the free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, flu vaccines and general medical exams. Remote Area Medical will operate the clinic at Manatee Technical College, 6305 State Road 70, Bradenton. The nonprofit opens the clinic parking lot no later than midnight on the first night of the event. Ticket distribution begins at 3 a.m., and patients are then served in order according to their ticket number when clinic doors open, which typically occurs at 6 a.m.