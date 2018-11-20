New Butcher Shop Opens Next Week

Butcher's Mark, a new shop that sells both traditional cuts of meat and marinated meats ready for cooking, is opening at 8519 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Created by restaurateur Charlie Haney, Butcher’s Mark will feature humanely raised beef, pork, lamb and veal, as well as sausage made on site. Customers will also be able to choose from 20 Butcher’s Mark flavor profiles, all of which have been marinated with a proprietary process.