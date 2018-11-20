  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food

New Butcher Shop Opens Next Week

Butcher's Mark is opening at 8519 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

By Staff 11/20/2018 at 9:26am

Image: Shutterstock

Butcher's Mark, a new shop that sells both traditional cuts of meat and marinated meats ready for cooking, is opening at 8519 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Created by restaurateur Charlie Haney, Butcher’s Mark will feature humanely raised beef, pork, lamb and veal, as well as sausage made on site. Customers will also be able to choose from 20 Butcher’s Mark flavor profiles, all of which have been marinated with a proprietary process.

Filed under
retail, food, meat, Biz Daily, butcher shops
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Food

New Butcher Shop Opens Next Week

9:26am By Staff

Spirits

Whiskey Festival Returns Next April

11/19/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

An Ethiopian Cooking Class, a Champagne Dinner and More Local Dining Events

11/14/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Food

10 Bucks Or Less: Maple Street Biscuit Company

11/12/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Publishing

Library System Picks New 'One Book, One Community' Read

9:18am By Staff

Preview

Japanese Woodblock Prints On View at The Ringling

11/19/2018 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Equality Florida Suncoast Celebration

11/19/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

WBTT Let's Get It On Gala

11/19/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Asolo Rep Kicks Off Season with a Joyous Music Man

11/18/2018 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Big Brothers and Sisters 50th Anniversary Luncheon

11/16/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

164 Million Americans Expected to Go Shopping Over Thanksgiving Weekend

11/19/2018 By Staff

Shop Talk

Seven Fabulous Outfits for Thanksgiving Dinner

11/17/2018 By Heather Saba

Shop Talk

Seven Must-Haves Finds for the Holiday Season

11/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Goodwill Manasota Opens New Bargain Barn Location

11/16/2018 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Business of Fashion

Talking Fashion With Mega-Influencer—and Part-Time Sarasotan—Blair Eadie

11/08/2018 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Sarasota Realtor Speaks About Data and Sales at National Conference

11/19/2018 By Staff

Neighborhood Watch

A Look at the Casey Key Real Estate Market

11/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Shop Talk

Seven Must-Haves Finds for the Holiday Season

11/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Construction

New Cortez Development to Be 'Carbon-Free'

11/16/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Ultimate Waterfront Cottage

11/16/2018 By Robert Plunket

Construction

Builder Celebrates 'Topping Out' for New Downtown Condo Building

11/14/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Education

School District Names Principals for Two New Schools

9:00am By Staff

Finance

Accountant Earns 'Standing Ovation' Award

9:00am By Staff

Finance

Financial Adviser Named a 'Five Star Wealth Manager'

9:00am By Staff

Limelight

Equality Florida Suncoast Celebration

11/19/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

WBTT Let's Get It On Gala

11/19/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Marketing

Communications Exec to Discuss Work at Public Relations Association Event

11/19/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Mental Health Nonprofit Names New Executive Director, Development Director

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Hospitals Earn 'A,' 'B' and 'C' Grades for Patient Safety

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Health care

Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

11/02/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Hands Out Lifetime Achievement, Physician of the Year Awards

11/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Nursing Homes Named to Magazine's List of the Nation's Best

10/31/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe