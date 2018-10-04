Manufacturing
Drinkware Maker Names New Chief Commercial Officer
The North Venice drinkware manufacturer Tervis recently hired Jim Athey as its chief commercial officer. Athey has held leadership positions in several Fortune 500 companies, including Kimberly-Clark, Revlon and Eastman Kodak Company. Athey is a 1986 graduate of Ball State University with a bachelor of science in business and marketing.