Drinkware Maker Names New Chief Commercial Officer

Tervis recently hired Jim Athey, who previously worked for Kimberly-Clark, Revlon and Eastman Kodak Company.

By Staff 10/4/2018 at 10:06am

Jim Athey

Image: Courtesy Kim Livengood

The North Venice drinkware manufacturer Tervis recently hired Jim Athey as its chief commercial officer. Athey has held leadership positions in several Fortune 500 companies, including Kimberly-Clark, Revlon and Eastman Kodak Company. Athey is a 1986 graduate of Ball State University with a bachelor of science in business and marketing.

