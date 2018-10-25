  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Television & Film

From the Editor

From the Editor: The Restorative Tonic of the Arts

"Hope may not be at the heart of everything I pick this season—and I can’t completely avoid my phone and current events—but the arts are beautiful, tragic, poignant and ultimately a tonic for the soul."

By Susan Burns 10/25/2018 at 8:00am Published in the November 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

It’s been a rough summer. Red tide. Hurricanes Florence and Michael. The Kavanaugh hearings. The midterm election cycle. The U.N.’s climate change report. My friends and family have divided into two camps: either by avoiding the news altogether or by being glued to their cell phones and social media, waiting for the next awful report or maybe some hope that this troubled era is coming to an end.

Susan Burns

Image: Lori Sax

Until a few weeks ago, I fell into the latter camp, with my iPhone never an arm’s length away while I worked, exercised, watched TV or sat down to a good dinner. My phone sends me proof of my screen time usage, with weekly alerts that show my hours (embarrassingly more than two hours a day) on newsfeeds, Facebook, messages and email. And that doesn’t count my time on my desktop at the office. “No wonder I feel anxious all the time,” I thought. One night after dinner, I finally told my husband, “Let’s turn off the news and find something uplifting.”

I landed on The Durrells in Corfu, a heart-warming series about a pretty, middle-aged British widow and her four self-absorbed children as they escape to the gorgeous Greek island of Corfu in 1935 to start a new life. The comedy-drama series is loosely based on the real Durrells. (Author Lawrence Durrell of The Alexandria Quartet and his youngest brother Gerald, a famous naturalist, are two of the children; the series is based on three autobiographical novels Gerald wrote about his family’s years in Corfu.) Every episode, of course, brings a new crisis—trying to find food, paying the rent, complicated romances, cultural misunderstandings, childbirth and death—but by the end of every 45 minutes the dysfunctional family comes together with love and humor in a sun-drenched setting in an old home on the Mediterranean Sea. My husband (who prefers darker fare than witty Anglophile comedies) and I binge-watched until we caught up to the third season. Every night we felt lighter and ready to see the better side of our collective character. Such is the power of the arts.

Fortunately, as I write this, our rich arts and cultural season is beginning. I went to the opening of Raisin, the musical version of A Raisin in the Sun, performed at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and was overwhelmed by the talent and inspired by the story. It had some of the same themes as The Durrells: a family facing a crisis with courage, love and hope.  Afterwards, I talked to acquaintances I haven’t seen for months and it was good to catch up on people’s lives instead of bending my head over a small screen reading about Armageddon. A few nights later, I met some good friends at the Van Wezel to see transgender British comedian and actor Eddie Izzard perform; he ended his two-hour performance with an uplifting message as well (is that a theme this year?) by asking the audience to work toward a better life for all people.

You’ll find plenty to inspire and transport you in our annual guide to the season’s best shows, compiled by our resident expert, executive editor and arts editor Kay Kipling. Kay is always my go-to source when I want to buy tickets, so I’m already planning my 2018-2019 calendar with her recommendations for performances, plays, lectures and exhibits. Hope may not be at the heart of everything I pick this season—and I can’t completely avoid my phone and current events—but the arts are my Corfu—beautiful, tragic, poignant and ultimately a tonic for the soul.

Filed under
from the editor
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Best Lunches

10 Killer Sandwiches

10/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

People's choice

Lila Ranked One of the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America

10/25/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Best of Sarasota 2019

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2019!

10/25/2018

Fall Foodie Fun

Eat Local Week Rolls On, Mummies Visit the Farmers Market and More

10/23/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Closing Credits

Sarasota's Iconic Video Renaissance Closes Its Doors

10/25/2018 By Isaac Eger

And the Award Goes To...

Another Ringling College Student Wins an Oscar

10/25/2018 By Susan Burns

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Oct. 25-31

10/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

Words with Friends

Sarah Gerard Wants to Build a Literary Community in Sarasota

10/25/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Best of Sarasota 2019

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2019!

10/25/2018

From the Editor

From the Editor: The Restorative Tonic of the Arts

10/25/2018 By Susan Burns

Fashion & Shopping

Best of Sarasota 2019

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2019!

10/25/2018

Forever Beauty

Skincare Pioneer Tata Harper on Why Natural Products Matter

10/24/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Lunch, Lecture & Gems

Meet Acclaimed Jewelry Designer Mish Tworkowski of Mish New York Next Week at Selby Gardens

10/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Style

Jewelry Company Launches New Website, Adds New Products to Collection

10/11/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Here's How Attorney Deborah Blue Maintains Her Classic Beauty

10/09/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Animal Instincts

Model, Agent, and Producer Eugenia Melian On Her New Novel Wildchilds

10/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Down

10/25/2018 By Staff

Housing Hope

Three New Affordable Projects Address Sarasota’s Workforce Housing Dilemma

10/25/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Best of Sarasota 2019

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2019!

10/25/2018

Real estate

North Port Real Estate Summit Returns Nov. 9

10/24/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Homes Sales Up

10/19/2018 By Staff

Construction

Number of Housing Starts Drops

10/18/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Mr. Chatterbox

Who Exactly is Disgraced Political Candidate Melissa Howard?

10/25/2018 By Robert Plunket

What I've Learned

Venice Resident David Crane Pioneered Closed Captioning

10/25/2018 By David Hackett

Article

Pine View Grad Minnah Stein Helps Educate Fellow Students About Sexual Assault

10/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fish Wish

Want to Help an Iconic Florida Species Devastated by Red Tide? Adopt a Snook

10/25/2018 By Jonathan Davide-Goodman

Housing Hope

Three New Affordable Projects Address Sarasota’s Workforce Housing Dilemma

10/25/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Closing Credits

Sarasota's Iconic Video Renaissance Closes Its Doors

10/25/2018 By Isaac Eger

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Totally Smitten

Pip and Grow's Cardboard Bassinet Boxes Help Babies Sleep Safely

10/25/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health care

Ear Research Foundation Hires New Scientist

10/24/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Performs Record Number of Heart Surgeries

10/16/2018 By Staff

Aging

New Assisted Living Community Holds Open House

10/11/2018 By Staff

Health care

Coalition Aims to Make Sarasota a 'Dementia Caring' Community

10/08/2018 By Staff

Health care

Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules

10/02/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe