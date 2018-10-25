Boat Maker to Debut New Model Next Week

Chris-Craft's Launch 35 GT Image: Courtesy Allison Scharnow

The Manatee County boat manufacturer Chris-Craft is debuting its new Launch 35 GT at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The Launch 35 GT is an extension of the company's Launch GT line and follows the release of the 28 GT earlier this year. The boat is intended to be highly customizable. The Fort Lauderdale show takes place Oct. 31-Nov. 4.