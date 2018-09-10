Boat Maker Debuts New Model

The interior of the Launch 28 GT Image: Courtesy chriscraft.com

The Manatee County boat manufacturer Chris-Craft is debuting its new Launch 28 GT this week at the Cannes Yachting Festival. The new design has a walk-through transom and reversible sun pad that moves forward and backward for lounging or additional seating. You can board the boat from the transom, dive door or one of three swim ladders. The company is holding a press conference to reveal the new design in Cannes, France, on Wednesday, Sept. 12.