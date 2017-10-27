  1. News & City Life
Made in SRQ: Chris-Craft Catalina 30

Sarasota is a natural place to boat and make boats.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 10/27/2017 at 4:18pm

Cc8768617 catalina 30 starboardprofile mj 1 xfq2ye

Chris-Craft's Catalina 30 is 8,700 pounds and 30 feet, 6 inches long.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Chris Smith’s son, Jay Smith, took over the company in 1927, turning it into a world-leading producer of mahogany boats. Harsen Smith, Chris Smith’s grandson, took over the company in 1958.

The elegant hull shapes and gleaming mahogany of Chris-Craft boats made them pop culture fixtures. Frank Sinatra, Katharine Hepburn and Elvis Presley were all customers, and Chris-Craft boats appeared in the second Godfather film, On Golden Pond and many other movies.

Chris-Craft sells seven different boat styles and produces 18 different types of boats.

The ’90s indie rock band Pavement dedicated a charming B-side (“Kris Kraft”) to the brand: “I miss my trusty Chris-Craft/That itsy-bitsy skiff/With topsiders and chinos/Freshly pressed and stiff.”

During World War II, Chris-Craft built patrol boats and rescue vessels for the Navy and Army. By war’s end, the company had manufactured more than 10,000 military landing craft, including some that were used on D-Day.

In 1971, Chris-Craft stopped manufacturing all-wood boats and turned to fiberglass construction, but wooden accents are still used today.

Stellican also owns the American motorcycle manufacturer Indian, as well as an Italian yacht builder, the professional soccer club in Vicenza, Italy, and many other businesses.

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

