Eat Local Week Rolls On, Mummies Visit the Farmers Market and More

Transition Sarasota's weekly gleaning program at Jessica's Organic Farm began this Monday Image: Transition Sarasota

Through Sunday, Oct. 28

Transition Sarasota's Eat Local Week kicked off last Friday but continues through this Sunday, with several events scheduled to take place all over greater Sarasota. Check out the full calendar of goings-on on the Transition Sarasota website.

Friday, Oct. 26

Join the grand opening of The Night Market at the Westfield Siesta Key mall. The event will include several vendors, live entertainment, a beer garden hosted by Metro Diner and a selection of local wine, beer and spritzers.

Saturday, Oct. 27

The Sarasota Farmers Market will showcase live music, surprises, mummies, ghouls, trick-or-treating and a costume contest.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Hosed by JDub’s Brewing Company, this event will feature food trucks, vendors, handmade goods by local artists and makers and live entertainment.

Saturday, Oct. 27, and Sunday, Oct. 28

Downtown Sarasota will celebrate Oktoberfest all weekend. You can enjoy smoked sausages, roasted meats, sauerkraut, cabbage, pretzels and big pints of beer. Also, watch authentic German dancers and listen to music. This is a free event.