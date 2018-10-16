Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes is Oct. 19-Nov. 18

Stock Signature Homes' Montclair model, part of the Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes. Image: Courtesy Lakewood Ranch

More than a dozen area home builders are throwing open the doors to their newest Lakewood Ranch models in the master-planned community’s 21st annual annual Tour of Homes Oct. 19-Nov. 18. More than 70 models and move-in-ready homes in 14 villages all around the Ranch are on the tour, and several special events are planned, including a big kick-off block party on Oct. 19. You can even take a 90-minute behind-the-scenes tour of the ranch to see why it's the second best-selling master-planned community in the country. (Reservations are required.)

