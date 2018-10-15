Selby Gardens Releases More Details of Long-Term Property Overhaul

A rendering of plans for Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Image: Courtesy Overland Partners

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has raised $21.8 million toward the $42.5 million it needs to implement the first phase of its new master site plan, a dramatic overhaul of the downtown property that will include a new parking garage, restaurant, edible garden, greenhouse, educational pavilion, 20,000-square-foot solar array and more. The goal for funding the overall 10-year master plan is $92 million, with $72 million to be directed toward capital costs and the balance to be directed toward endowment and operational needs. The fundraising campaign for the undertaking will be led by Selby Gardens’ trustees, donors and co-chairs Jean Weidner Goldstein, Cornelia Matson and Pauline Wamsler. When complete, the new design will increase green space at Selby by 50 percent and protect its scientific collection from sea level rise. Depending on fundraising, zoning and permitting, Selby aims to break ground on the first phase of the project in late 2019.