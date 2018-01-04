Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 4-10

Peter Cetera Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Jan. 5

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer visits the Van Wezel with his seven-piece band, The Bad Daddys. Cetera was the longtime voice of the legendary rock group, Chicago, who went on to forge a bestselling solo career (“The Glory of Love,” “The Next Time I Fall,” “Restless Heart”).

John Pizzarelli Image: Timothy White

Jan. 10

Two jazz masters, Ramsey Lewis on the piano and John Pizzarelli on the guitar, pay tribute to the legendary cool sophisticate Nat King Cole in this concert of songs that made him famous.

Natalie Helm Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Jan. 6

The orchestra’s new Discovery series returns to the Opera House with another fast-paced, 75-minute concert filled with classical favorites and something by a living composer, in this case The River Cam, a new work for cello and string orchestra by Eric Whitaker. Shown here, principal cellist Natalie Helm.

Lawrence James, Sarah Linares and John Wilson Bennett Image: John Revisky

Jan. 3 – 21

Ex-con Jackie finds a strange hat in his girlfriend’s apartment, and sets off a chain of events that tests the loyalties of his best friends and family. The dark comedy by Stephen Adly Giurgis was nominated for more than 15 Tony Awards, Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Drama League Awards.

Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Jan. 7-28

The Barucan Indians of Costa Rica are back at Selby Gardens with their remarkable hand-carved wooden masks, on display in the Gardens’ Museum of Botany & the Arts and for sale through Jan. 28.

Kelly McIntyre Image: Randy Johnson

Jan. 8

This Broadway show doesn’t just revel in the music of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest legends; it also reveals the women—Aretha Franklin, Bessie Smith, Etta James, Odetta and Nina Simone—who inspired her style. At the Van Wezel.

Manasota Key by Syd Solomon Image: Courtesy Allyn Gallup Gallery

Syd Solomon at Allyn Gallup Gallery

Jan. 5-28

Twenty-four never-before-exhibited paintings by the late Syd Solomon, the famed abstract expressionist who was greatly influenced by Sarasota’s nature and light, go on exhibit at Allyn Gallup Gallery this month. You can read about his remarkable 99-year-old wife, Annie, and a bit about their life together in Sarasota here.