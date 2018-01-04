  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 4-10

Peter Cetera, Ramsey Lewis and John Pizzarelli at the Van Wezel; a Syd Solomon exhibit opens at Allyn Gallup Gallery, and more.

By Ilene Denton 1/4/2018 at 11:21am

Peter cetera tz0wka

Peter Cetera

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Peter Cetera

Jan. 5

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer visits the Van Wezel with his seven-piece band, The Bad Daddys. Cetera was the longtime voice of the legendary rock group, Chicago, who went on to forge a bestselling solo career (“The Glory of Love,” “The Next Time I Fall,” “Restless Heart”).

John pizzarelli rjxvj0

John Pizzarelli

Image: Timothy White

Ramsey Lewis & John Pizzarelli “Straighten Up and Fly Right: The Nat King Cole Tribute”

Jan. 10

Two jazz masters, Ramsey Lewis on the piano and John Pizzarelli on the guitar, pay tribute to the legendary cool sophisticate Nat King Cole in this concert of songs that made him famous. 

Sarasota orchestra natalie helm prdxka

Natalie Helm

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Orchestra presents Musical Landscapes

Jan. 6

The orchestra’s new Discovery series returns to the Opera House with another fast-paced, 75-minute concert filled with classical favorites and something by a living composer, in this case The River Cam, a new work for cello and string orchestra by Eric Whitaker. Shown here, principal cellist Natalie Helm.

Fsu asolo conservatory the mf with the hat bddquf

Lawrence James, Sarah Linares and John Wilson Bennett 

Image: John Revisky

FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training Presents The Motherf***Er With The Hat

Jan. 3 – 21

Ex-con Jackie finds a strange hat in his girlfriend’s apartment, and sets off a chain of events that tests the loyalties of his best friends and family. The dark comedy by Stephen Adly Giurgis was nominated for more than 15 Tony Awards, Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Drama League Awards. 

Rainforest masks of costa rica zen4o3

Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica at Selby Gardens

Jan. 7-28

The Barucan Indians of Costa Rica are back at Selby Gardens with their remarkable hand-carved wooden masks, on display in the Gardens’ Museum of Botany & the Arts and for sale through Jan. 28.

Van wezel a night with janis joplin nrax0c

Kelly McIntyre

Image: Randy Johnson

A Night with Janis Joplin

Jan. 8

This Broadway show doesn’t just revel in the music of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest legends; it also reveals the women—Aretha Franklin, Bessie Smith, Etta James, Odetta and Nina Simone—who inspired her style. At the Van Wezel.

Sydsolomon manasota key hcswjr

Manasota Key by Syd Solomon

Image: Courtesy Allyn Gallup Gallery

Syd Solomon at Allyn Gallup Gallery

Jan. 5-28

Twenty-four never-before-exhibited paintings by the late Syd Solomon, the famed abstract expressionist who was greatly influenced by Sarasota’s nature and light, go on exhibit at Allyn Gallup Gallery this month. You can read about his remarkable 99-year-old wife, Annie, and a bit about their life together in Sarasota here.

