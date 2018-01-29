Early Childhood Nonprofit Picks 2018 Leadership

Jeff Jackson Image: Courtesy Melissa Conway

Sarasota's Children First, which provides Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Sarasota County, recently named PGT Innovations CEO Jeff Jackson as the nonprofit's board chair for 2018. Thomas Cail III, a realtor and the co-founder of the Cail Grande Group, is now vice chair, Wayne Rollins takes on the role of treasurer and Audrey Coleman continues in her role as secretary. Former chair Jim Rolfes is now chair emeritus. New directors include Barbara Benson, Michael Keebaugh, Brock Leach, Katherine Martucci, Katrina Otchet and Jacqueline Ray.